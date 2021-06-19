Commander John L Sweatt, USN, Ret., of Eagle, Colorado, by way of Lebanon, Tennessee, Miramar Beach, Florida, and many other states and countries, recently passed away after a recurrence of acute myeloid leukemia.
Married to Suzanne M. Sweatt, DA, for over 50 years, they traveled the world with the United States Navy. CDR and Dr. Sweatt are the parents Michael Sweatt (Rachel Goodman), Loren Sweatt (Dr. Dan Melchior) and grandparents of Daniel and Mitchell.
After graduating from Castle Heights Military Academy, CDR Sweatt received his Bachelor of Science degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He attended the Naval War College and later earned a Master of Business degree from National University.
During his more than 20-year naval career, CDR Sweatt served on several “large grey ships,” as he often referred to them, including as the executive officer of both USS Tawakoni (ATF-114) and USS Samuel Gompers (AD-37), and in the pre-commissioning unit of the USS Eisenhower (CVN-69), with his final port of call as commanding officer of NAVMASSO Detachment Pacific, San Diego. CDR Sweatt was awarded the Navy Commendation medal with three stars, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation, among other service and campaign medals.
After a second career in the technology industry — spent with Cisco Systems in various management and leadership roles for federal, state, and local governments — CDR Sweatt retired to camp and hike full time. He completed the “rim-to-rim” at the Grand Canyon, backpacked in Alaska, worked on multiple service projects with the Nature Conservancy, and enjoyed skiing his beloved Colorado mountains. His interest in people, his wanderlust, and his concern for the environment lasted his lifetime.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Heights National Alumni Association, Nature Conservancy, or Heifer International. Each charity requests the statement “in honor of John L Sweatt.” For Heights, mail contributions to an endowed scholarship in his name to 1045 Woodmont Dr., Gallatin, TN 37066. For donations to Nature Conservancy in his name, call 800-628-6860. For Heifer International, address contributions in his name to Box 727, Little Rock, AR 72203, ATTN: Debbie McCullough.
