Funeral service for Mr. John Mark Dix will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Fairbanks officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday noon to 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Dix, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 15, 2021, at his home.
Born March 17, 1956, in Seoul, South Korea,
he is the son of the late John W. and Lois Scarborough Dix. He
was a graduate of McGavock High School, and attended the Christian Church. He
was a retired auto purchaser, and ran an auto custom shop.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Manning Dix; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Sheralyn Dix; grandchildren, Austin, Emily and Devin Dix; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin and Devin Dix, Peter and Patrick Meier, and Keith and Wesley Manning.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.
