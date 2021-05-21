John Neale Cutrell, age 55, of Mt. Juliet, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN, passed away May 17, 2021.
John received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Tennessee Tech, where he was a member of SAE fraternity. He worked with Servpro from 1992 until recently.
He enjoyed hiking, snowmobiling and outside activities.
He is preceded in death by father, Ovid Neale Cutrell.
He is survived by mother, Brenda Cutrell; sisters, Janie (Robert) Drescher and Laura Cutrell; and nieces, Talley Ann Drescher and Sydney Faye Drescher.
Graveside services will be noon, Monday, May 24, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Michael Eubanks and Ed Alexander officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.