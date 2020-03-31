Mr. John Payne of Park Avenue in Carthage died at 9:55 a.m. Friday morning March 27, 2020 at the Carmack Avenue home of his Mother following a years-long battle with cancer.
Mr. Payne was 47 and Aseracare of Hermitage had been assisting his family during his final days of illness.
Graveside services were Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Monica Mowdy officiating. Burial followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.
Born John William Payne in Lebanon on January 17, 1973, he was the son of Charles Bruce Payne of the Whitleyville Community in Jackson County and Tina Igou Frizzell of Carthage.
Before Mr. Payne’s illness he was employed in maintenance for Bridgestone America and later with THK Rhythm North America in Sparta.
He was a 1991 graduate of Lebanon High School and received certification as a maintenance engineering technician.
Mr. Payne proudly served our country with the United States Marines during the Persian Gulf War and was inducted July 15, 1991 and was honorably discharges with the rank of Corporal in El Toro, California on July 14, 1995 with total overseas service of five months and 26 days.
For his meritorious service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Marksmanship Badge, Meritorious Mast, Good Conduct Medal and Sea Service Deployment Badge.
While a member of the Marines, he was trained as an aircraft airframes mechanic.
Mr. Payne was of the Church of Christ belief.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his daughter, Kate Owens of McMinnville; sister, Jenny Payne Bowles and husband Sam of Gordonsville; step-father, Greg Frizzell also of Carthage, step-mother, Leann Payne of the Whitleyville Community; step-sister, Angie Bryant and husband Curt of Castalian Springs; two step-brothers, Jerry Hardin and wife Rachel of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Eric Frizzell and wife Trish of Tell City, Indiana; and
several nieces and nephews.
The Payne family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.
Sanderson Funeral Homes, 615-735-2118, www.sandersonfh.com.
