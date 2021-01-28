John Peery Jr., of Watertown, passed away on January 22, 2021 at age 63.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
John Phillip Peery Jr. was born in Los Angeles, CA to Dorothy Junkins and John Phillip Peery Sr., a member of the Peoria Tribe. He worked as a Courier for Quest Diagnostics. He enjoyed being outside, fishing, camping, and hiking.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Celeste Peery; children John Phillip (Vanessa) Peery III and Sarah Renee (Daniel Zarnecki) Peery; grandchildren John “Q” Peery IV, Lila Peery, and one on the way, Isaiah Czarnecki; and siblings Greg Peery and Mary Wisham.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.