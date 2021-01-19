John Raymond Cavender, age 59, passed away Friday January 15, 2021 in Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Trammel Cavender and Loretta Crystal Cavender, and sister, Brenda Brock.
John is survived by his wife of 29 years, Diana Cavender; son, Adam Cavender; daughter, Caroline (Lewis Hill) Cavender; sisters, Debbie (Charles) Harris, Pam (Scott) Hillis, and Denise (Wayne) Morgan; nephews, Damon McNabb, Scooter Hillis, Seth Hillis and Trox Morgan; and nieces, Debra Gail (Jason) Harp, Christy (Chris) Hall, Brandi (Xavier) Turner, and Samantha (Brian) Welch.
Mr. Cavender was a Supervisor for Wolf Tree Experts.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 19 from 4-6 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church. Pastor Jason Mull will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of John to the Cedarcroft Home, 202 S. College Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 or The Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, #200 Nashville, TN 37204.
The family will have a burial and Celebration of Life service of his cremated remains at a later date in the Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Crossroads.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
