John Robert Nix, age 51, formerly of Watertown, died Feb. 27, 2020 in Florence, AL.
John Robert was a 1987 graduate of Watertown High School and worked in retail sales and food serve as a restaurant manager.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Snow Nix and uncle, James Thomas Nix.
John Robert is survived by his mother, Barbara Utley; brother, Mark Nix and his wife, Lynna; aunt, Emily Nix; nieces, Meaghan, Mikayla and Miranda Nix; and cousin, Mary Elizabeth Nix.
Graveside service and interment were at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318, www.hunterfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.