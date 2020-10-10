Johnnie Morris Vaden died Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family at the age of 94 years.
Born July 25, 1926 in Woodville, MS, she was the daughter of the late Carroll Cage Ford and Laura Estelle Morris Ford.
She was a resident of Woodville, MS until the age of 17 when she married the love of her life, Charlie Neil Vaden on Sept. 20, 1943. After nearly 50 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Tom Ford and Carroll Ford Jr., and her sisters, Beatrice Ford, Mary Summers and Millie McGinty.
She was a homemaker who was loved by so many people and she was an exceptional cook who loved to cook for everybody who came to her home. She also had a love for gardening.
Johnnie is survived by her children, Laura Mae Vaden, John C. Vaden and his wife, Betty Jo, and Penny Sue Vaden Reed, all of Alexandria; grandchildren, Lisa (John) Hale, Kristy (Aaron) Elmore, Michael (Sheronda) Baines, Elizabeth (Kevin) Cripps; great-grandchildren, Ethan (Jessica) Hale, Austin Hale, Remington Baines, Charli Cripps, Harlie Elmore, Lierra Baines, Levi Cripps Hannah Elmore and Anna Cripps; and great-great-grandchildren, Oaklynn, Maddox and Myles Hale and John William Hale.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Wilson Williams and Sister Lucinda Sharpe officiating. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and prior to services Monday.
Pallbearers will be John Hale, Michael Baines, Remington Baines, Aaron Elmore, Ethan Hale, Austin Hale, Levi Cripps, Kevin Cripps and Tom Bush.
Interment will be at Hearn Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexandria United Methodist Church, PO Box 278, Alexandria, TN 37012.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
