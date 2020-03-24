Mr. Johnny Beal, age 84 of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
Born February 20, 1936, in Smith County, he is the son of the late John Parker Beal and Agnes Hunter Beal.
During his life, he was a plumber, electrician, brick layer, house builder, and a farmer. He was a Baptist in belief. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Lela Dickens, Matilda Roberts, Laura Sisco, and Annie Roberts; and a brother, James Beal.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Jane Walker Beal; daughter and son-in-law Malinda and Jackie Gaither; grandson, Travis Allen Gaither; two brothers, David (Katherine) Beal and Jody (Beverly) Beal; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Beal were Monday, March 23, 2020, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Due to the concerns of the coronavirus threat, there was no visitation prior to the graveside service. Pallbearers were Travis Gaither, Jay Moore, Anthony Cripps, Al Roberts, Mike Roberts, Chris Roberts, Kenneth Roberts, and Cody Beal. Memorials may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission, American Cancer Society, or American Heart Association.
The family recognizes the current health concerns sweeping our nation and understands the reluctance of some to attend events with crowds. Thus, they appreciate everyone’s concern and prayers and honor their decision.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
