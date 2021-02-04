Johnny “Bo-John” Winfred Eatherly, age 70, of Lebanon passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents Bob and Helen Eatherly and brother Kenneth “Kenny” Eatherly.
He is survived by daughters Angie (Mark) White and Julie Morales; brother Rob Eatherly; niece Beth Barry; and nephews Bill Eatherly and Kip (Candy) Eatherly.
Mr. Eatherly was of the Baptist faith and a truck driver.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery with Dr. John Cheetham officiating.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007
