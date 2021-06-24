Johnny Dotson Jr., age 54, of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Newark, DE.
Born July 14, 1966 in Maryville, TN, Johnny was Director of Field Operations for Standard Pipe Services.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Regina Cassetty Dotson; son, Justin Dotson; stepson, Chris West; grandchildren, Emma Dotson, Tess West and Farrah Cartee; mother and stepfather, Linda and David Parker of Maryville; sisters, Tracey Murphy and Lisa Schuricht both of Maryville; mother- and father-in-law, Janie and Nathan Vanatta of Lebanon; and sister-in-law, Lita (Brian) Lee.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Dotson. Private graveside services and interment were Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown.
A GoFundMe has been started by Standard Pipe to help the family with funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/ed275329.
There will be a celebration of his life on Wednesday, July 7 from 3-5 p.m. at On the Rocks Bar on Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, Delaware.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.