Johnny E. Hill, 78, of Lebanon, TN passed away Friday, June 25, 2021
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie Hill and Willie
Mai Wharton (James Arthur Wharton); brothers, Willie “Wink” Wharton, William Hill and James Douglas “JD” Wharton; and sisters, Mary Gilliam, Mamie
Lee Dowell and Joyce Hogg.
Survivors include sons, Carlos Hill, Lydell Hill, and Mario (Felenceo Marshea) Hill; sister, Callie Inez Whitefield; grandchildren, LaMarcus, Joslin (CalDeron), Future, Jonna Carlita (Thomas), Sage, Noah, Dalvin and Mario Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kyron, Khyias, Kymbrell, Ashia, Ava, Alexis, Thomas Jr., Mallory, and Jonas; special friend, Sergio Martinez, who was like a son; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services were Wednesday, June 30. Interment was at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
The family expresses their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
