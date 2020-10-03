Johnny Stafford passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at age 52.
No services are scheduled.
Mr. Stafford is survived by spouse Malissa Stafford; daughter from a previous marriage, Heather Stafford; mother Lucille Poston; sister Cindy Stafford; K9 companion Daisy Belle; nieces Christina (Chris) Dean and Lucinda Salinas; and great-nephew Declan Dean.
He is preceded in death by father Johnny “Joe” Stafford Sr. and brother Wayne Baxter.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
