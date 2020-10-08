Johnny Lovell passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at age 60.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Lovell enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and spoiling his grandchildren.
He is survived by wife Debbie Lovell; siblings Joe Lovell, Jack Lovell, Sophia (Ronnie) Massey, Cindy Lovell, Vivianne (Jeff) Bragg, Tony (Tara) Lovell, Buddy Lovell, Nick (Chassity) Lovell, Lenny (Beatie) Lovell, Josh (Jackie) Lovell and Peyton Lovell; children April Lovell, Johnny Lovell Jr., and Rachel (Tim) Bozarth; grandchildren Skyler Adams, Zoey Adams, Dylan, Delilah, Jayden, Jenica and Ringo Lovell and Kylee and Johnny Bozarth; stepfather Michael Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joshua Lovell and Barbara Williams.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
