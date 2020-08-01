Jonathan Aaron Ricketts, age 37, formerly of Watertown, died Wednesday evening, July 29, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Aaron was born January 2, 1983 in Lebanon. He attended Watertown schools
and was a former employee of Famous Footwear.
Aaron is survived by his son, Trenton Ricketts of Watertown; mother, Nancy Wilkerson Ricketts of Watertown; father, Eddie Ricketts and his wife, Lisa of Watertown; a step-sister, Brandi Fletcher; close friend, April; grandparents, Mattie Ann Ricketts of Watertown and Paul O’Neal of Lebanon; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
Aaron was preceded in death by grandparents, Howell Layne Ricketts, Mabel Ruth Lynch, Dorothy O’Neal and Doyle Wilkerson.
Funeral service will
be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Wilkerson officiating. Visitation 10 a.m. till service
time on Sunday. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
