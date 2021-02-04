Services for Mr. Moore, 59, will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Hamilton Chapel Church Family Life Center in Gladeville. Walk through visitation will be Saturday from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced at service and visitation.
He was preceded in death by parents Joe “Red” Alfred and Mattie Mai Cason Moore, niece Jonetta Moore, and nephews Jade Anthony and Larkatous Moore.
Survivors include fiancé Deeann Parks; children Christopher, Shawndrick, Iesha, Cinnamon, Diamond, and Deshawn; grandchildren, Isaiah, Jazaria, and Peyton; sisters, Mildred Harris, Thelma Hardy, Shandreka (Bobby) Moore, Marilyn Freeman; big brother Eric (Yashica) Brooks; aunts and uncles, Homer (Henrietta) Cason, Roy Cason, Willard Cason, James (Kathleen) Cason, Kenneth (Melony) Cason, Sidney (Lois) Cason, Annie (Wayne) Bailey, Ethel Johnson, Sarah Herron, Arlene Moore, and Mary Kirkendoll; many nieces and nephews; devoted cousin Crystal Moore-Brookshire; best friends Marine Stewart and Terry Bates; extended family Deborah (Arthur) Word, Ginny (Neal) Reedy; Heaven’s View Church Family; and Robert & Cassie Construction Co. Inc. work family.
The family of Mr. Moore understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at neublemonumentfuneral
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117
