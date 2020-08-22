Joseph Dean Fagan, age 87, passed away July 24, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 65 years, Sonya Caffee Fagan of Raleigh; son Joseph Daniel (Katherine) Fagan of Raleigh; son Phillip Kurt Fagan of Oxford, NC; and granddaughters Mattlin Gail Fagan of Raleigh, and Emilia
Dean Fagan of Boone, NC.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse J. and Maybelle P. Fagan of Nashville, TN; brother Norman (Adele) Fagan of Nashville; sister Dorothy (James) Hollon of Nashville; sister Evelyn Mash of Nashville; and sister Janie Stump of Goodlettsville, TN.
“Pappy” will be remembered by his granddaughters for his unconditional love, limitless jokes and sense of humor. “Dad” modeled how to live the good life to his sons through the value of work, devotion to friends and family, relentless self-sufficiency, and a balanced life. “Uncle Joe” will be remembered by nieces, nephews and other family for his loving support, easy smile, and bright outlook on life. To friends, Joe was the one ready with a joke, a pun or playful quip, and whatever tool or handy skill was required. And to Sonya, her lifelong best friend will always be remembered for his constancy, easy nature, and as the co-author of cherished times.
As a proud Bell
System employee,
union member, and Korean War Veteran, Joe was pleased to live a life of integrity and service — fueled by good coffee. The extent of his love of mochas has never been exaggerated.
Joe Fagan was not a complicated man. He lived honestly, and more than saying what mattered, he did what mattered.
A memorial service will be planned for the fall at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, Lebanon, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Middle Tennessee, or the Hydrocephalus Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.