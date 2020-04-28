Joseph Mizzoni Jr. passed away Friday April 24, 2020 at age 62. No services are scheduled at this time.
Joseph worked as a programmer and enjoyed reading, mystery genre, camping, wine making, Bruce Springsteen concerts and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by wife of 36 years, Rosa Mizzoni; brother, Ted (Olga) Mizzoni; children, Veronica (Dr. Alberto) Cadena and Annmarie (Courtney) Mizzoni; three grandchildren, Vicente Cadena, Adrianna Cadena and Greyson Mizzoni; numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law.
He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Noreen Mizzoni.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
