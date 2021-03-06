Joseph William Davis, Jr. age 74 of Lebanon died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Nov. 19, 1946 in Juneau, Alaska, he was the son of the late Joseph William Davis Sr. and Evelyn Ferguson Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia H. Davis in 2009.
He was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and worked in economic development with the Nashville Chamber of Commerce and with former Gov. Lamar Alexander.
He is survived by his son, Matt Davis and his wife, Beth, of Watertown, and Joedy Davis and his wife, Bobby, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Brookelyn, Garrett, Matthew and Riley Davis, and Dalton Frantz; brother, Mark Davis and wife, Carlene, of Boynton Beach, FL; and sister, Cheryl Steed and husband, Jon, of Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Family graveside services were held at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
