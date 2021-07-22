Services for Mrs. Josephine Conner Watkins, 83, will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Yager Drive, Moscow, TN. Family will receive friends and family on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at New Zion CME Church Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Pearlie Mae Conner; husband, Charlie Gene Watkins; sister, Christine Conner; and two brothers, Clarence T. Conner and Eddie Conner Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory nine children, Toni (J.W.) McGuire of Lebanon, TN, Helen Watkins of Nashville, TN, Vernice (Curtis) Williams of Lebanon, TN, Charles Watkins of Hermitage, TN, Martha Nunley of Memphis, TN, Linda (Jimmy) Phillips of Whites Creek, TN, Robin (Marche’) Watkins of Lebanon, TN, Janet (Louis) Wallace of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jacquline (Jesse) Collins of Smyrna, TN; a very special granddaughter Shequita Watkins; grandchildren, Jaycen, Shequita, Curtis, Ashley, Bobby, Nick, Duke, Antwann, K.J., Trey, Jessica, Alex, Conner, Kristy, Chris. J.J., and Jayla; great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Joshua, Jacorey, Meleah, Ella, Josephine; two brothers, Calvin (Mary) Conner of Goodlettsville, TN and Willie (Vivian) Conner of Stone Mountain, GA; two sisters, Fannie (Ben) Crowder and Jessie Mae Cox Brown; faithful daughter and caregiver for several years, Helen Watkins; devoted neighbor and friend, Lourie Ann Staton; lifetime friend, Lillian (Nute) Reid; and many other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
