Mrs. Josephine Gray Thompson, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away April 4, 2021.
A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mattie Margaret White Gray. She was a 1958 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Webb’s Baptist Chapel. She retired from Texas Boot with 33 years of service. After retiring she worked as a clerk for Sparkle Cleaners. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Elsie Watson, Carolyn Thompson and Ernestine Noell.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul D. Thompson; three children, Elaine (Jimmy) Smith, Mark (Christy) Thompson, and David (Pam) Thompson; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Sam) Moses, Jake (Elisabeth) Smith, Tiffany Thompson, and Tatum (Remington) Tyler; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Moses, Ella Kate Smith, and Oaklyn Tyler; sister, Evelyn Pruitt; and brother, Eugene “Rusty” (Claudette) Gray.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Brody Ferrell and Bro. Dannie Bell officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Sam Moses, Jake Smith, Remington Tyler, Jason Gray, Scott Maynard and Paul McPeak. Honorary pallbearers are Taylor Moses and Jeff Lannom. Visitation is Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday after 10 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
