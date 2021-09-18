Josh Edward Evans, age 50, of Lebanon, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in Nashville.
Born March 6, 1971, he was the son of the late James Evans and Vicky Marie Fish and was preceded in death by his grandparents, A.D. and Ruth Fish and uncles, Tommy Fish, A.D. Fish, Jr. and Ray “PeeWee” Barlow Jr.
Josh was a painting contractor and operated Evans Painting.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Janice Burks; daughter, Asia Evans; sister, Dovie (Richard) Farnesworth; brothers, Jimmy (Mary) Evans-Fish and Franklin Dale Fish; nieces and nephews, Kyler and Natasha Farnesworth, Brandy, Brady and Larry Paul Bowden, and Chris and Donnie Barlow; great-nieces and -nephews, Layla Bass-Bowden, Evalyn Bowden-Bell, Ryder and Evan Bowden; aunt, Regina Fish Brewington; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Josh’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation from noon till service time.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
