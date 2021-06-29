Josh Granstaff passed away on June 21, 2021 at age 36. No public services are scheduled.
Joshua Howard Granstaff was born in Lebanon, TN to Beverly Stoneman and Clint Granstaff. He worked in construction. Josh was very artistic, loved drawing, being outdoors and fishing.
He is survived by mother Beverly (Doug Haney) Stoneman, father Clint Granstaff, uncles Bret Granstaff, David Granstaff, and Curtis Stoneman, aunt Sue (Bill) Studer, nieces Ashley Stoneman and Shelley Stoneman, nephew Zachary Stoneman, cousin Michael Beetle, grandparents Clara and Jerry Granstaff, grandmother Fern Stoneman, and his partner of 10 years, Lisa Keel.
He is preceded in death by grandfather Curt Stoneman, cousin Jason Neusse, and uncle Timmy Stoneman.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
