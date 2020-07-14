Joyce Ann Brown, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 11, 2020.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Gladeville church of Christ for 35+ years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Corrine Eldridge; brother, Robert Eldridge; and sister, Alice Faye Stewart and is survived by husband of 62 years, Charles Lindell Brown; children, Terri (Harold) Berry, Sandy (Randy) Johnson and Mark Damon (Darlene) Brown; brother, Joseph (Linda) Eldridge; grandchildren, Josh Madden and Bethany (Travis) Jenkins; great-grandchild, Amelia Madden; and fur baby, Cricket.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Leash on Life at www.newleashonline.org/the-angel-fund.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.