Joyce Ann Goad Tisdale, age 74, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Baxter Goad and Ann Lee Tarpley Goad; brother, Ricky Goad; and grandson, Jeffery Ian Tisdale.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Hobart “Junior” Tisdale; sons, James Kirk (Elizabeth Rutland) Tisdale and Jeffery Odell Tisdale; daughters, Janet LeeAnn (Chad Robert) Sullivan, Jennifer Dawn Licon, Jamie Suzanne (Joseph Lee) Long, Jill Marie (Jake) Balding; sisters; Donna Kay (Jerry) Barlow, Brenda Gail McCanless, Debra Edwards, and Angie Goad (Marlon) Holt; grandchildren, James Thaxston Tisdale, Elizabeth James Tisdale, Sarah Elizabeth Fry, Rachael Hannah Fry, Jordan Christopher Licon, Manuel David Licon III, Jonathan Graham, Justin Perry Tisdale, Serenity Jade Tisdale, Tyler Glenn Thompson, Jenna Marie Balding, Jonah Wade Jacob Balding, and Jacob “Little Jake” Balding; and great-grandchildren, Haven Lee Tisdale, Nevah Tisdale, Eli Preston Licon, Eden Blair Licon, and Bennett Ian Tisdale.
Mrs. Tisdale was the owner of Tisdale Preschool for 45 years and 5 months. She was a member of the Tennessee Daycare Association for over 20 years, a member of the South East Human Resources, and the Governor’s Task Force Regulations for Childcare. She will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 4 in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN and Friday, March 5 from noon until funeral services at 2 p.m. at the church. Sister Francine from Soldiers of Light Ministry will officiate. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made in Mrs. Tisdale’s memory to Soldiers of Light Ministry, 308 E. Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
