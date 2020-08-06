Joyce England, age 85, of Lebanon, TN, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband Lester England, mother Glady Jordan, sister Audrey Christian, and son-in-law Mark Prewett.
Survivors include sons Terry England and Jeff England, daughter Janice Brewington, son-in-law Tim Davis, daughter Anita Dickens, daughter Benita Prewett, granddaughter Kayla Prewett, grandson Dylan Dickens, granddaughter Dana Brewington, great-granddaughter Jaycee Pettit, and grandson Chance Pettit.
You are greatly loved and will be missed dearly.
Wilson County Funeral Home, 615-444-5417.
