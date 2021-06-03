Joyce Faye Williams, age 77, of Auburntown, died Monday morning, May 31, 2021 at her residence.
Born Nov. 17, 1943 in Barnwell, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Briggs and Augustine Gregory Briggs and was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Hughes.
Joyce is survived by her husband, George T. Williams Jr; children, Pam (Tad) Hancock, Georgette Williams, George T. Williams III and his wife (Jennifer); grandchildren, David Williams, Andrew Williams, Gary and Carley Markland; great-grandchildren, Alayla Williams, Chad and Mea Bernard; sister, Mary Ray; and nieces and nephews.
Joyce has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.