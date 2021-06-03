Joyce Harris, age 84, of Watertown, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 while visiting in Brunswick, GA.
Born July 4, 1936 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Hazel Stone Pinion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. “Dickie” Harris in 2016. Joyce is survived by her brother, Charles Edward Pinion of Tucson, AZ and several cousins.
Joyce was a graduate of Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, VA and married Richard Bertram Harris in 1964. She was very talented and enjoyed water colors, calligraphy and projects she wove with her loom, which she donated to Fiddler’s Grove along with her award-winning loom creations. She was a member of the Year Round Garden Club and loved creating dried flower arrangements, she had an entire building dedicated to her love of all these artistic talents. Joyce was very interested in genealogy and was an active member of the Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution. She was very generous and donated to various local charities. She and Dickie had a love of cats and enjoyed caring for them.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Bro. Michael Morton officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
