Joyce Kathryn Simms Woodall, 87, of Cedar Hill, passed from this life on Saturday June 5, 2021, at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Springfield Baptist Church with Brother Martin Babb officiating. A private family graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 9 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon with Dr. David Evans officiating. Pallbearers will be Ryan Gardner, Eric Gardner, Mikel Woodall, Austin Woodall, Joshua Woodall, Caleb Woodall, Gerry Sand, David Dean, Jerry Gardner, and Kevin Evetts. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until service time at Springfield Baptist Church.
Mrs. Woodall was born March 23, 1934, in Lebanon to the late Will and Elizabeth Gaither Simms. She graduated from Lebanon High School, Class of 1952. In 1954, she married Howard “Woody” Woodall, of whom she was married to for 67 years on this past Friday, June 4.
Together they owned Woodall Farms since 1966. She was very active in the farm operation and managed a vegetable garden as well. In the early 1970s, she operated a greenhouse, where she raised potted geraniums and mums for wholesale. Mrs. Woodall loved to read, sew, and do crafts. She loved her family, and especially her grandchildren, who called her “Ma Woody.” She accepted Christ as her Savior during her high school years. Mrs. Woodall was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, where she was very active and served in the church nursery for over 39 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vincent Simms, Julian Simms, Evelyn Carmichael, Lucille Harlan, Beth Lindsley, and Louis Simms; and by her sister-in-law, Linda Woodall Gill.
Mrs. Woodall is survived by her husband, Howard “Woody” Woodall of Cedar Hill; children, Kathy (Jerry) Gardner of Santa Fe, Anson (Melissa) Woodall of Cedar Hill, and Keith (Tish) Woodall of Springfield; sister-in-law, Karen Woodall of Bellvue; grandsons, Ryan Gardner, Eric Gardner, Mikel Woodall, Austin Woodall, Joshua Woodall, and Caleb Woodall; twin great-granddaughters, Jayda and Brooklyn Gardner; great-grandson, Ezykiel “Zyk” Woodall; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to her caregivers, Rosemary Graves, Rocio Mason, and Victoria Clary, and to her special friends, Chris Webster, Jean King, and the members of the Serendipity Sunday School Class at Springfield Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Springfield Baptist Church Library or Nursery programs. All donations can be sent c/o Robertson County Funeral Home.
Robertson County Funeral Home, Springfield, 615-384-0036.
