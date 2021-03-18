Services for Mrs. Weir, 79, will be noon Friday in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her father, William C. Bates, and mother, Alberta Henrietta Bates; husband, Raymond Weir; two children, Terrance Weir and Charlene Weir; two grandchildren, Vemika Seay and Keith Garnett. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced. There will be limited chapel seating.
Survivors include William (Phyllis) Eddings, Krisseda Eddings, Frederick Paul (Jennifer) Eddings, Ray (Bridgett) Weir, Vivian Seay, Hazel (Mark) Burns, Denisa Eddings, Larry Eddings, Joe Hardy Weir, Carmen (Darryl) Fisher and La’Randall Lynn (Catina) Weir; 28 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; siblings, Verlon (Dorothy) Bates, Jennifer Elaine Williams, Jean Dianne Manning, Minnie Banks and Linda P. Thompson; uncle, Robert Beard; two sisters-in-law, Linda Seay and Peggy Weir; very devoted friends, Carolyn Jennings, Robbie Britton, Vera Branch, Tangie Simpson and Betty Crutchfield; prayer partner, Gloria May Dye; and her favorite fur baby, Bitsy Lou.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.