Mrs. Joyce Taylor Barrett, age 76, of Lebanon passed away Aug. 19, 2021.
A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Pete Taylor and Louise Johnson Taylor.
She retired from Wilson County Schools where she worked as a school bus aide. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two children, Rebecca Gilley Raines and Melvin Keith Gilley; two brothers, Harold and Earl Taylor; and grandson, Michael Joe Gilley.
She is survived by two children, Melissa (Eddie) Ratliff, and Kenneth (Vinnie) Gilley; sister, Shirley Nixon; brother, Ronnie “Shorty” (Kathy) Taylor; sister-in-law, Margie Taylor; companion, Bill Anderson; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Roger Grisham officiating. Interment will be at Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Charles Gilley, Jeremy Watkins, Wayne, Marty and Jerry Taylor and Charles Brown. Honorary Pallbearers are Randy Harrison and Eddie Ratliff. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.