Judith “Judy” Gail Townsend Spencer passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 in Kingsport, TN. Born on February 7, 1939 to James Fletcher Townsend and Betty Ann McCammon Townsend in Wabaseka, AR, Judy was the youngest of three children. She grew up and went to school in Pine Bluff, AR and was married on June 10, 1959 to Joe William Spencer Sr. of Star City, AR.
Judy was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. During their marriage, Joe and Judy Spencer relocated several times. As a couple, they spent time in Star City, AR, Tarry, AR, Pine Bluff, AR, Springhill, LA, Mobile, AL, Kingsport, TN, Australia, and Lebanon, TN. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and involved in choirs at several churches. She was extremely gifted at knitting, crocheting, and needle work and was rarely seen in her chair without one of her projects in her lap.
Judy was preceded in death by both parents, her two siblings, and her husband. She is survived by her children, Joe and Pegi Spencer of Richardson, TX, Lance and Julie Spencer of Tyrone, GA, Mark and Angie Spencer of Kingsport, TN, and Elizabeth and David Walters of Smyrna, TN, and eight grandchildren.
Her wishes were to be cremated and the family has decided to postpone any memorial services until later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation 1355 West Peachtree Street NE, 6th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport, TN, 423-378-3134, www.hamlettdobson.com.
