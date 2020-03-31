Judy was born April 8, 1956, in Tulsa, OK, to Otis Paul and Margaret Pauline Wilson. A member of the Will Rogers High School (Tulsa, OK) Class of 1974, Judy married her high school sweetheart, Randal Gene Beavers, on December 5, 1975.
Judy was a talented artist and writer who taught art and calligraphy lessons for many years and fostered the love of those things in her children and grandchildren. She received a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology from Middle Tennessee State University in 1994, graduating summa cum laude. Judy worked in human resources at Performance Food Group in Lebanon, TN, for 14 years and worked as assistant to Dr. Paul Stumb at Cumberland University’s Labry School of Business.
Judy lived a life of service to her Lord and Savior, a true example of Christian love and grace. She served as Commissioned Lay Pastor at Spring Creek Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, TN, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Watertown, TN, at her death.
Judy exemplified devotion and love in all aspects of her life: As a wife of 44 years to Randy, Mom to Lynna (Mark) Nix of Watertown and David (Melissa) Beavers of Lebanon, and Grammy to Meaghan, Mikayla, and Miranda Nix of Watertown, TN, and Michael Beavers of Arvada, CO.
She is survived by her husband, two children, and four grandchildren, sisters Jeannette and Peggy Wilson and Patsy Cunningham of Continental Divide, NM, and Lee Shulin of Shawnee, OK, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind the most faithful of companions, her blue heeler Tilly. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Frank Joseph Wilson and Michael Paul Wilson of Tulsa, OK.
Judy will be interred in a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Norene, TN. Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
The family asks that friends and family sign the digital guestbook at www.hunterfuneral.com to give their condolences and share memories of Judy’s beautiful life. Further details on the service will be released at a later date. Donations in Judy’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
