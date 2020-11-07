Mrs. Judy Brown Rawlins, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born March 28, 1943, in Columbus City, Indiana, one of five children of the late Fred J. Brown and Pearl Rivett Brown. Before retiring, she was a cook for Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop. She was of the Lutheran faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Richard Rawlins, on July 30, 1999.
She is survived by three sons, Paul Rawlins, Darren (JoAnna) Rawlins, and Shane (Crystal) Rawlins; two granddaughters, Alysha Rawlins and Shelby (David) Parker; and three great-grandchildren, Caden and William Parker, and Conor Rawlins.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
