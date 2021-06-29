Judy N. Hutson, age 84, of Portland, passed away Thursday June 24, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mike Bennett and Lovie Mae Sircy; sisters, Wanda Carr and Jo Beth Raines; and brother, John W. Coe III.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert L. Hutson whom she married April 1, 1955; children, Robert Duane Hutson, Joni Hutson and Michael Hutson; grandchildren, Melanie, Bobby, Tia, Dalton, Jordan, and Tyler; numerous nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Nancy Peipher, Heather Wix and Brenda Lea.
Judy was a homemaker and later worked as a housekeeper for Quality Health Care & Rehabilitation Center for 20 years.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
