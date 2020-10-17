Funeral service for Mrs. Judy Ray Robinson will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, with Bro. David Rhodes and Bro. Jon Ferguson officiating. Interment will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Shaw Cemetery in Shaw, Mississippi. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation is Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Mrs. Robinson, age 76, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born December 30, 1943, in New Albany, Mississippi, she is the daughter of the late John William Ray and Helen Caroline Taylor Ray. She was a labor and delivery Registered and PICC nurse for 54 years, retiring from Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Don Robinson; three children, Steve (Janet) Robinson, Michael (Michelle) Robinson, and Kamie (Wade) Muirhead; and 10 grandchildren, Presley (Mason) Taylor, Jantzen, Dillon, Makayla, Rebecca, and Andrew Robinson, and Rance, Taylor, Carley and Luke Muirhead.
Family request memorials to Vanderbilt Pediatrics, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or to Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
