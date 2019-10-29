Judy Sue Bogle 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Judy Sue Bogle Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Translation to XTAGS failed Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local woman publishes book to help others manage their grief Liquid sunshine! City pursuing network of 'pocket parks' MJCA comeback falls just short in Murfreesboro in the rain Sen. Alexander helps secure $14M to combat Asian carp Circuit judge announces retirement Clemons honored for support of car shows Mt. Juliet's Stephens leads CU men to season-opening win Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIce cream shop opens on the Lebanon Square Main Street Mercantile & Creamery carries gifts, tooRacing phenom Johnson ends title chaseDeath NoticesLSSD breaks ground on Jones Brummett Elementary SchoolWilson County Commission picks Ali to fill District 17 vacancyMail callJay BarryLebanon man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl-laced heroinTaste of Wilson County raises over $19,500 for teachers More than 1,000 attend 10th annual eventWildcats win wild one over Lebanon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Nov 2 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Nov 2, 2019 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.