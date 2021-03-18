Julia Lee Huddleston is survived by a loving and devoted family, son, Kevin L. Huddleston; grandchildren, Hannah Cope and Eleese Huddleston; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Eddie (Eula) and Charlie Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Walk through family visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Wilson County Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Jeffrey Maynard providing words of comfort.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home (615)444-4558.
