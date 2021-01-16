Funeral services for Mr. Julian Haley Sampson will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Miller, Bro. Stan Stevenson, and Bro. Jim Byrd officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Sunday from 11 a.m. until service.
Mr. Sampson, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home.
Born September 8, 1941, in Laguardo, he is the son of the late Albert Simms Sampson and Laura Jane Trice Sampson. He was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School and received an Associate Degree in General Management from UT Nashville. He retired as Manufacturing Manager from TRW with 38 years’ service. He was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ where he was baptized in 1956. He was a TSSAA football official for 48 years. He loved to hunt and fish, and was an avid UT fan. He was very active in the community having served on the Equalization Board for six years, Wilson Farmers Co-Op for six years, Prospect Board for eight years, co-chair of Little League Baseball for eight years, served as president of the Wilson County Sportsman Club for two years. He also was on the Laguardo Utility Board where he served as president, Wilson County Fair Board where he was known as “Mr. Grove”, Kiwanis Club, and was a Tennessee Jaycee Senator.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Willie Jane Jackson, and a niece Jana D. Jackson.
He is survived by his wife of sixty and a half years, Joyce Hallums Sampson; two children, Clark (Teresa) Sampson and Tammy (Terry) Pritchett; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Kenneth) Simons, Seth Pritchett, Daniel (Maggie) Sampson, and Hailee Pritchett; two great-grandchildren, Rhea and Gray Simons; brother, Trice (Lounita) Sampson; and kitty cat, Willow.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Clemons, Bob Stout, Lanny Cluck, Luke and Teresa Williams, Joe Goolsby, Al Cunningham, all co-workers of TRW, Laguardo Water Plant employees, and Wilson County Sportsman Club members.
Active pallbearers will be Clayton Gray, Jerry Copeland, Jim Brown, Wynn Keith, Billy Cotten, Wayne Hall, Randy Sampson, and George Thomas.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Centennial Medical Center, Alive Hospice, and caregiver, Linda Flippen.
Due to health concerns, the family request all visitors to please wear a mask.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
