Julian Hayes, age 60, passed away April 10, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
Julian leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife, Rochelle Hayes, and a devoted son Julian A. Hayes II, Mt. Juliet, TN; mother, Brenda Hayes; siblings, Vanessa Hayes, Bridget Hayes, and William Hayes Jr., all of Nashville, TN; two aunts, Ann Otey and Rev. Patricia Brock, both of Nashville, TN; devoted mother-in-law Odelia Bender, Mt. Juliet, TN; brothers-in-law, Robert (Billie Jean) Thompson, Lebanon, TN, and Michael (Carol) Thompson, Murfreesboro, TN; sisters-in-law, Vivian (Larry) Word, Mt. Juliet, TN, Bonnie Campbell, Old Hickory, TN, Melissa (Ernest) Ellison, Nashville, TN, Crystal (Kristopher) James, Powder Springs, GA, and loving and devoted sister-in-law Cathy Bender, Hermitage, TN. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Due to the governor of the state of Tennessee advisement regarding the current concern for safety, public viewing will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. Please be mindful that there is a limit of only 10 people for viewing at a time and the family will not be present.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Pastor Vincent Windrow, Words of encouragement.
We request that only immediate family pay their respects at the grave site. All other family and friends please remain in their vehicles as we are being mindful of the “social distancing” that we may all remain safe and healthy.
JC Hellum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.