Julius Harper died on Oct. 26, 2020. A graveside service for Mr. Harper, 87, will be Saturday at 11am at Templow Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be Friday from 5-7pm. We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask rule strictly enforced.
He was preceded in death by parents Arnett and Cora Harper, wife, Nannie Mai Harper; son, Robert Harper; granddaughter, Lisa Lash¬ay Harper and Victoria Denise Gooch; grandson, Marcus Julius Banks; great granddaughter, Lennasha Dowell Harper; siblings: M.D. Harper, John Carl “Cedar” Harper, Mattie Marshall, Carney Harper, Agnes Smith, Arthur L. Honey Bee, Katie L. Gregory, Virgil Harper, Marie Smith and Clifton Harper.
Julius leaves to cherish his memory, five children: Bobby (Delores) Harper, Mary (Michael) Whittaker, Virginia Cole, Julia (Frank) Haigler and Jessica Harper; grandchildren: Lenore Harper, Bubba Harper, Adam Harper, Allen Harper, Paula Luster, Jennifer Stewart, Nelson Harper, Ebonee Stott, Robert Harper, Jr. and Terrence Adams; twenty-four great grandchildren, six great-¬great grandchildren; devoted friend, Fredrick “Twin” Noble; devoted son-in-¬law, Michael Whittaker and devoted granddaughter, Baketia Gooch.
The family of Mr. Harper understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117.
