Justin Tatum passed away on April 26, 2020 at age 35.
The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN.
Justin was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and worked as a solar panel installer for JTE. He loved spending time outdoors, fishing, boating, and being with friends. He was also a drummer, like his father.
Justin is survived by parents Stephen and Jackie Tatum, sister Brooke Tatum, and aunts and uncles Charlene (Jimmy) Ballinger, Linda (Wayne) Thompson, Barbara Summitt, and Jill Lattimore. He is preceded in death by wife Brittany Tatum, beloved grandparents Charlie and Elizabeth Tatum and Wilma Reed, and uncle Frank Lattimore.
