Kaleb Reed, age 15 of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents Ester and Lou Morasse and Joseph and Gloria Dillard; paternal great-grandfather William Ernest Reed; cousins, Chad Dillard and Angie Walker; and great uncle, Danny Reed.
He is survived by parents Erik and Katrina Reed; grandparents, Lee and Connie Dillard and Billy and Ginger Reed; sisters Kaleigh and Kyra Reed; uncle, Jessie (Andrea) Dillard; aunt, Amber (Trent) Maasen; and cousins, Colbie and Mya Dillard and Wyatt, Kyler and Ridge Maasen.
Kaleb was a member of The Journey Church and a student at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.
Visitation and the funeral was Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Wilson County Expo Center with his father Erik Reed officiating and those in attendance wearing Nashville Predators or Mt. Juliet Christian Academy attire in honor of Kaleb's favorite team and school. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Lamar Quezaire, Anthony Knight, Larry Davis, Jessie Dillard, Trent Maasen, Colbie Dillard, and Wyatt Maasen.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the student ministry at The Journey Church in Kaleb's memory.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.