Karen Schroeder passed away on February 27, 2020 at age 68.
Karen took great pride and compassion in providing a loving home for her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Shay Schroeder; children Shana Harrell (Matthew) Young and Shay L. Schroeder; grandchildren Callie Harrell, Brandi Harrell, Savanna Harrell, Ciera Young, and Sophie Young; and brother Johnny (Lourie Ann) Gilbert.
She is preceded in death by parents J.D. and Betty McCoy Gilbert.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.