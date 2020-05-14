Karen Piercey passed away on May 10, 2020 at age 58.
The Graveside Service is noon Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial.
Mrs. Piercey was an account manager who also enjoyed running, and sports in general, Vanderbilt basketball in particular.
Mrs. Piercey is survived by son Michael Piercey; siblings Susie Angus, Bonnie Wasson, Billy Angus, and Jennifer (Doug) Walpus; brothers and sisters-in law Donna Blazic, Alex (Sherry) Piercey, Andra (Wayne) Broom and Susan Piercey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Gwynn Piercey; son Mitchell Piercey; and brother-in-law Bill Piercey.
