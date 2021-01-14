Graveside Service for Mr. Ashworth, 64, will be Thursday at 12:30 at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Walk through visitation will be from 11 a.m to noon at the funeral home. In observance of the CDC guidelines, the visitation will be walk through only (moving with no seating). We are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement strictly enforced.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Elnora Ashworth (Robert) Simpson, daughter, Jonetta Moore, and grandparents Willie and Nellie Ashworth.
Survivors include son, Lakartius Corder; grandchildren, Jaquesta Moore, Jaleste Bryson, Darnell Faulkner, Ja’nia Davis, DaMiah Carter, and Axel McDonald; sisters, Sylvia (Kenneth) Anthony, LaWanda (Allen) Lewis, Serena Thompson, Cassandra Moorehead, Mechelle (Phil) Burton, Sharisse (Victor) Dye, Mechelle (Curtis) Glenn, Juana McCarver, Robin Adams, and Tomeka Lee; two aunts, Jo Doris Wingo and Josephine Satterfield; big brother Frank Rasheed Reynolds; big sister Margaret Ellen Rice; devoted niece Aureonya Glenn; special friends Frank Turner, Alfred Turner, Jerry Seay, Jimmy Waters, Linda Ferrell, Tracy Coleman, and Bryan Long; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family of Mr. Ashworth understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neuble
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
