Katherine Staggs passed away on July 19, 2020 at age 64. The Funeral Service is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN.
The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Scottsville, KY, will be Thursday.
Kathy retired from the Wilson County Health Department after 30 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the ocean, shopping, collecting knick-knacks, eating out, and all things Star Trek.
She is survived by children Rebecca (Nick) Richey, Linda (Chris) Ausbrooks, and Elaine Staggs; four sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents Alfred Joseph and Marjorie Cox Schwartz and nephew James Keith.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.