Ms. Kathleen Ann “Nan” Bates, age 69 of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away Monday evening, February 3, 2020 at her Daughter Rebecca’s home in Castalian Springs, TN.
She is preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Juanita Bates; and partner, Jerry Everett.
She is survived by son, Jerry (Kristy) Keel, of Lebanon, TN; daughter, Rebecca Stanley of Castalian Springs, TN; three grandchildren, Jeffery (Christina) Stanley Jr., Tiffany and Kimberly Stanley; and six great-grandchildren, Matthew and Colton Stanley, Kaylynn, Kendynn and Kamrynn Brewster and Isaac Kendall
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020. Interment will be in the Wilson County Memorial Park.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN, 615-374-2280, www.antho
