Kathryn E. Sullivan, age 84, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Nicholas Binkley and Emma Lee Underwood Binkley; daughter, Patty Sullivan Lasater; and five siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leslie B. Sullivan; sons, John Leslie (Betty) Sullivan, Scotty Sullivan, Joe (Heather) Sullivan, and Shannon Sullivan; daughter, Vicky (Eddie) Jones; brothers, William Binkley and John Binkley; sisters, Delorise Poston, Susan Crawford and Mary Bucy; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Sullivan was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and a Cafeteria Supervisor serving West Elementary School. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28 from 1-3 p.m. in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in the Leeville Community. Funeral service will take place at the church following the visitation. Interment will be at Leeville Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Duckett and Bro. Gary McCaleb will officiate the services. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mrs. Sullivan’s memory to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Building Fund, 7463 Hickory Ridge Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
