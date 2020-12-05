Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn “Kitty” Purnell Houston will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Hundley and Gary Thorne officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Houston, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away December 2, 2020.
Born August 29, 1934, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Benton and Edna Young Purnell. She was a homemaker and an avid lover of antiques. She attended College Hills Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. F. Houston; brother, Benton Purnell Jr.; and grandson, Blake Houston.
She is survived by daughter, Kathryn (Ken) Tayse; son, Vic Houston; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Roger McKinney, Penny Smith, and Liz Restropo for their devotion, care, and love.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
